Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $132.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $4,448,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.