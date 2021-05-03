Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $56.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of SKX opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Insiders have sold 521,168 shares of company stock worth $19,966,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Palmer Knight Co grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 148,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

