Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,883,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $181.33 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.73 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.