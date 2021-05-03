SL Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 4.3% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,978,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

