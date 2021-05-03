SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. On average, analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $251.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLR Senior Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other SLR Senior Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

