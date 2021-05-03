SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.62 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

Shares of SDC remained flat at $$10.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,044. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.90.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.