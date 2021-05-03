Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.90 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $60.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

