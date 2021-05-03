Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.73 Million Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNM shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

