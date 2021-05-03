Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,140 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $206.77 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

