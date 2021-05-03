Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 6,012 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $3,251,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 159,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.9% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,543 shares of company stock worth $26,524,083. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $130.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several research firms have commented on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.