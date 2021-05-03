Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 9,359 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

