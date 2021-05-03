Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,095 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.12% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $17.21 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

