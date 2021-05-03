Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HFC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

