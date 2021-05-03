Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMSI shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

