SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.23.

SNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$27.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.00. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$29.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.