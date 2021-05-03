SnowSwap (SNOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $731,327.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and $731,327.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $34.15 or 0.00060186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00281060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $670.97 or 0.01182630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00029283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.65 or 0.00737895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,041.16 or 1.00538345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

