SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Update

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOFT opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. SofTech has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.50.

SofTech, Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering.

