Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 730,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

