S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $390.39 on Monday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $281.07 and a 12-month high of $394.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 38,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.