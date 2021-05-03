Spaceswap Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00279453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.37 or 0.01106172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.96 or 0.00731195 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,975.67 or 0.99990384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

