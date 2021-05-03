SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,626,000 after purchasing an additional 423,777 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 458,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,725,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 215,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.47 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

