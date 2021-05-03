SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 13.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $45,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.19. 557,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,066. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

