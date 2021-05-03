SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,479 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

SPIB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

