SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $78.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.