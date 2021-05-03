SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 0.6% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

