SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $449,214.66 and approximately $38.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,416.96 or 1.00067739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00039783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $803.42 or 0.01400228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.29 or 0.00572158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.16 or 0.00357554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00222063 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004532 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

