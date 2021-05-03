Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SPXSF opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.95. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $171.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.78.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

