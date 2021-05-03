Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Gap Down to $25.13

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $24.19. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 330 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $627.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.13 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

