Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Update

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the March 31st total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sprott by 172.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Sprott by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $9,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.25. Sprott has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $46.16.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 2,350.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

