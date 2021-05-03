SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

