SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

