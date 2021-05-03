SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.