S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

STBA opened at $32.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

