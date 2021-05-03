Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €66.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €66.00 ($77.65) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.50 ($77.06).

ETR STM opened at €65.00 ($76.47) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.58. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €33.02 ($38.85) and a fifty-two week high of €70.00 ($82.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

