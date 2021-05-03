Stantec (STN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$57.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 37.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.24. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

In other news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total transaction of C$424,219.48. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Insiders sold a total of 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.50.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

