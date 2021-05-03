Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 9.4%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.38. 14,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,264,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Several research firms recently commented on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 402.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

