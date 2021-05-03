Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGU traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,347. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $430.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $373.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

