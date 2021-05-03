Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.