State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $22,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $137.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

