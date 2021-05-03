State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after buying an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.23 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

