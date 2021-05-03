State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,667 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $24,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.10 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

