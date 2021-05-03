State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,943 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of KLA worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in KLA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 132,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $315.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.85. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.54 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.