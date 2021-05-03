State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $23,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $131.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

