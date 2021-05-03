StaysBASE Market Capitalization Achieves $550,422.07 (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. StaysBASE has a total market cap of $550,422.07 and approximately $48,087.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,462,003 coins and its circulating supply is 3,833,834 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaysBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaysBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

