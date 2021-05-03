Stealth (XST) Trading Up 25.5% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $12,893.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021285 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,450,065 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.