Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 446,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after buying an additional 260,190 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 275,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

