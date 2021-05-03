StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of STEP stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,882. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,605,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,663,000 after buying an additional 811,535 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 809,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 289,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 2,255.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 223,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

