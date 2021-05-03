Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.67 on Monday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 295,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 156,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

