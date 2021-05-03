Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Price Target Raised to $0.00

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SEOAY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. Research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.