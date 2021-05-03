Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $457.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

